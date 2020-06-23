ITZY Confirmed To Make Summer Comeback

ITZY is gearing up for a summer season comeback!

On June 22, SPOTV Information reported that ITZY is getting ready for a comeback on the finish of July. Shortly afterwards, JYP Leisure confirmed the information, stating, “It’s true that ITZY is in the midst of comeback preparations. We are going to announce the official schedule at a later date.”

This shall be ITZY’s first comeback in roughly 5 months because the launch of their second mini album “IT’z ME” in March. Since their debut, ITZY has launched hit after hit with their songs “DALLA DALLA,” “ICY,” and “Wannabe.” ITZY earned a complete of eight music present wins with their newest track “Wannabe,” which additionally not too long ago grew to become the quickest of their music movies to succeed in 100 million views.

Keep tuned for updates on the comeback!

Supply (1) (2)

Editor’s notice: This text has been edited to right the outline of the “Wannabe” MV’s current document.