ITZY Expresses Love And Thanks To Fans On 2nd Debut Anniversary

ITZY shared messages for his or her followers as they celebrated their second debut anniversary!

The five-member JYP Leisure group debuted on February 12 of 2019 with the monitor “DALLA DALLA,” and so they most lately made a comeback in August with “NOT SHY.” On their anniversary this yr, the members took to Instagram to precise their gratitude to their followers MIDZY!

Ryujin posted images of the group having enjoyable collectively in a resort room. She wrote, “Second anniversary. 2TZY [heart] MIDZY. The 5 of us have already been collectively for 3 years, and it’s been two years as ITZY….! It looks like though it’s been actually quick, we’ve executed a lot collectively, so perhaps that’s why each the members and MIDZY really feel so, so treasured to me now. Thanks for being like that for me and let’s preserve being treasured individuals to one another for a protracted, very long time. Love you mwah. -RJ-.”

One other message that was shared with images taken by Yuna of herself and Ryujin reads, “MIDZY! We’re already celebrating our second debut anniversary. It actually feels prefer it was only a couple days in the past that I used to be doing our debut promotions with pink hair, nevertheless it’s been two years now… Throughout that point, MIDZY turned extra treasured to me than anybody, and we turned so shut that I can’t even think about ITZY with out MIDZY.. It’s wonderful and I need to be by your aspect with a distinct feeling from household and associates!! I hope that these instances we spend collectively will neatly pile up and stay as my treasured recollections. A second debut anniversary the place I look ahead to the long run much more, I hope you have got day. Joyful New 12 months, MIDZY. You already know I really like you a large number, proper? I really like you.”

Chaeryeong additionally shared many images she’d taken of her fellow members. She wrote, “ITZY second debut anniversary. It’s already been two years since we debuted. Our one centesimal day writing contest, our three hundredth day, our first debut anniversary, our five hundredth day… all of it looks like a pair days in the past… I feel it’s additionally because of MIDZY that it at all times felt just like the time was going by shortly. Thanks a lot for at all times loving and supporting us, MIDZY. I realized loads through the previous two years and I’m nonetheless studying now.”

“It will have been higher on a day like as we speak to have met MIDZY in particular person and been collectively, so it’s a bit unhappy,” she continued. “I need to see you quickly. ITZY’s motivator, MIDZY!! I’m at all times grateful and I really like you. We’ll be ITZY who at all times does our greatest to indicate you a greater model of ourselves and tries arduous!! Let’s keep collectively. MIDZY, till the day we meet once more, I hope everybody will probably be effectively and be wholesome and comfortable! Joyful New 12 months, my loves.”

One other submit was not signed however options a number of photographs of the group’s adventures, together with a photograph taken by member Lia. It reads, “MIDZY, hey. It seems to be like we’ve already spent two years collectively. Time actually flies, proper? It looks as if it was only recently that we have been celebrating our first anniversary, however now we’re already celebrating our second, so I feel if I’m along with MIDZY and our ITZY members then each arduous instances and comfortable instances fly by so quick! So I at all times really feel unhappy as soon as they go by and reminisce about and keep in mind these instances.

“I’m so excited to have fun with MIDZY and our members once we attain our tenth anniversary. By that point, we’ll actually have so many recollections. Thanks for at all times being along with us over the 2 years and for at all times encouraging me by saying good issues like ‘It’s okay, you’re doing effectively, don’t fear, you’re lovely, and also you’re wonderful.’ Joyful second anniversary.”

A fifth submit, which can have been written by Yeji, options group images and reads, “MIDZY, it’s already ITZY’s second debut anniversary. From our promotions for ‘DALLA DALLA’ to ‘ICY,’ ‘WANNABE,’ and ‘NOT SHY,’ I carried out on so many phases, noticed followers, and felt new issues each time. I feel I’ve executed what I wished to do and what I wished to realize, ITZY has acquired extra love that I’d ever anticipated, and it looks like I’ve achieved my dream, so I fear that regardless of how I specific my gratitude, it received’t be sufficient. It’s because of MIDZY that we have been at all times in a position to go the place MIDZY is, and I feel the whole lot we’ve achieved has been attainable due to MIDZY.

“Since there are such a lot of individuals subsequent to us to be glad about, I need to present a greater model of myself, and I need to make you as comfortable as you’ve made me. It’s past what I can say in phrases, thanks for at all times supporting us. I actually need to reward MIDZY with much more good days just like the previous two years, and I’m enthusiastic about it. Please look ahead loads to our promotions this yr and sooner or later, and present love. I’ll change into somebody who can repay you for that love. I additionally love my members so, a lot and I feel it’s as a result of I’ve had my members by my aspect that I’ve felt assured and we’ve been in a position to go ahead collectively. Let’s keep wholesome and make lots of nice recollections. Lastly, Joyful New 12 months everybody. In 2021 too, ITZY MIDZY let’s fly. #ITZY #MIDZY #2ndAnniversary #ILoveYou.”

Joyful anniversary, ITZY!