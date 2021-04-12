ITZY Gears Up For April Comeback By Unveiling Track List For “Guess Who”

ITZY has shared thrilling new details about their upcoming comeback!

On April 12 at midnight KST, ITZY revealed the observe record for his or her upcoming album “Guess Who,” which can be launched later this month.

Due out on April 30 at 1 p.m. KST, “Guess Who” will encompass six songs—together with the title observe “Mafia within the Morning,” which was co-produced by JYP Leisure founder Park Jin Younger.

Try the total observe record under!

Are you pumped for ITZY’s return? Share your ideas under, and keep tuned for additional updates!