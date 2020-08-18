ITZY Opens Up About Struggles With Hateful Feedback, Lacking Self-Confidence, Dealing With Prejudice Against Girl Teams, And More

ITZY spoke truthfully about their difficulties within the trade, struggles with self-confidence, and extra in a video titled “Letters to MIDZY” to associate with their “Not Shy” comeback.

Within the video, Lia stated, “My staff members are all so good at dancing, and the [dance] efficiency is basically what amplifies the idea of our staff. Even I can see that they’re charming and enchanting once they’re dancing.” She stated with fun, “It doesn’t imply that I don’t prefer to be part of the efficiency, it’s simply that I’m not good at it.”

“ITZY’s efficiency is actually nice, and I like ITZY, however attempting to be ITZY is…” she continued. “I can really see and really feel the opposite members having fun with themselves on stage, and that’s once I notice, I’m a bit of bit totally different from them.”

She shared that “DALLA DALLA” was actually exhausting, and whereas the track had achieved so much for them, she felt responsible for being unable to simply be glad about it. “Not solely the performances, but in addition every rehearsal, was ridden with numerous strain for me,” Lia defined. “It was a hectic time for me. I didn’t really feel assured as Lia of ITZY. However now I really feel higher, as I’m adjusting increasingly.”

Lia went on to say that one thing that comforts her is that she is aware of that even when she’s struggling, each exhausting time will cross.

Chief Yeji’s half opened together with her saying, “All of the feelings I bottled up turned poisonous.” She stated in her interview, “I usually really feel sorry for myself and assume, ‘Why do I preserve every thing to myself? Why am I struggling alone by not expressing how I actually really feel?’” She added that feeling sorry for herself made her really feel worse.

“When the staff was first fashioned, I used to be pondering, ‘I hope I’m not the chief,’” she stated with fun. “It’s as a result of I’m not blunt or somebody who can simply say what must be stated. I felt strain about that and an ideal sense of duty.”

Yeji shared that there was a time when she burst into tears when the group was having a chat collectively. “I used to be actually grateful when the members informed me that I don’t have to hold the entire duty, that they can assist me, and that I don’t must undergo a tough time by myself, as a result of we’re all members of the group,” she stated. She additionally talked about how she’s been attempting to jot down down her emotions in a diary.

Chaeryeong’s half started together with her saying, “I remorse that I wasn’t capable of maintain my emotional wounds.”

The idol spoke about how she’s been identified by the general public for a very long time. Whereas she’s grateful towards individuals who consider her as somebody who’s labored exhausting and been by a tough time, there are others who mock her by saying, “There should be a purpose why.”

“It’s actually not true,” she stated. “It looks as if there are only a lot of imply individuals on the market.”

Chaeryeong went on to say that the toughest time in her life was a yr earlier than their debut. “I don’t know why, however after changing into part of the debut group which I’d dreamed about for therefore lengthy, I believed it meant nothing if I used to be already being hated like this,” she stated.

“I nonetheless have little habits like standing on the aspect when taking photos or attempting to not stand out,” she admitted. “I believe I didn’t know so much about myself, and I believe I additionally didn’t maintain myself so much. I’m attempting to take action recently.”

“To be trustworthy, I do know there aren’t many individuals who actually behave just like the lyrics of our track,” Chaeryeong stated. “There aren’t many individuals who’ve that form of self-worth and self-confidence.” She shared that when she reads feedback on the web that say issues like, “It should be good to be fairly,” she understands how individuals really feel and desires to hug them.

She then stated, “Sure, I really feel sorry for myself typically too” and have become tearful.

“I’m not singing this track as a result of I’m assured and confident,” she continued. “All I do know is I simply wish to give off the suitable vitality to others. Now that I’ve followers who’re rooting for me, in the event that they knew that I used to be being shaken by a couple of feedback, I believe that may make them unhappy too. So I inform myself to not get like that, time is just too treasured. I’m working exhausting to manage my ideas like that.”

In Ryujin’s half, she spoke about how she’d been informed so much about how exhausting it could be to be an idol, nevertheless that simply made her work tougher.

She went on to say {that a} required a part of the job of being an idol is sustaining your appears to be like. She continued, “Quite than it being about ‘Idols need to be skinny,’ it’s that being on the thinner aspect makes the dancing higher to take a look at and you’ll put on a broader spectrum of costumes. These are the sorts of the explanation why we keep skinny. Shedding pounds isn’t a lot centered on, ‘I’ve to be skinny as a result of being skinny is prettier.’”

She went on to say, “I’m undecided should you’d name this a bias… We observe for our performances so much. We are available and observe virtually on daily basis. When the viewers watches the efficiency that we ready so exhausting for, among the so-called compliments they are saying are, ‘Your efficiency appears troublesome for a lady group. It appears to be like actually straining for a lady group, actually cool for a lady group.’”

“They are saying issues like that typically,” she stated, “however they don’t sound like compliments to me. ‘For a woman group’ feels like they’re implying that we’re a bit of higher than they anticipated. In fact they imply properly, so I stated, “Oh, thanks!’ however it doesn’t actually really feel like an enormous praise. We didn’t create this efficiency whereas pondering, ‘That’ll do as a result of we’re a lady group.’ I simply hope they can simply recognize it as it’s.”

She defined that she hopes that folks will simply say one thing like “They’re good” or “They’re cool,” fairly than including “For a woman group.”

“I wish to be complimented with out our performances being relative to the rest,” she stated.

Lastly, Yuna stated, “We’re out in society pretty younger. Typically there’s numerous strain, and I get burdened so much, however it’s exhausting to precise it irrespective of how exhausting it will get. Particularly as a result of I’m not the one one, it’s not straightforward to simply be expressive about it.”

“I succeeded sooner than others in a very good firm, and it’s been going properly,” she stated. “So individuals take a look at me like, ‘What may you probably need to complain about? That’s nothing, look the way you’ve already succeeded.’ Individuals have these views, and I assume it’s all true. As a result of we’ve made it, and we’ve got a very good likelihood to do properly now. Even when it will get exhausting, I can work tougher. However there are occasions once I really feel unhappy for myself.”

“From some level on, I’ve been drawing clear traces on what I might be answerable for,” Yuna continued. “I attempt to act inside these boundaries, so I typically really feel trapped. I’ve at all times needed to point out individuals who I actually am. However I believe, ‘Once I did that, individuals didn’t prefer it’ or ‘If I do that, it may not be perceived properly.’ I’ve began placing myself in a field like that. And usually I get confused concerning the feelings I really feel. I’ve to permit myself to sympathize with the issues I really feel, however my mind retains telling me, ‘That’s nothing. Everybody goes by this.’ After telling myself that for some time, it will get complicated.”

Yuna shared that since she’s younger, there’s so much that she doesn’t know. “So I believe to myself that I’ve to do every thing completely,” she stated as she turned tearful. “I’ve to do properly. However I additionally assume that I’m not ready for that.”

“If I had extra life experiences earlier than I did this work then I wouldn’t have had a lot stress,” she stated. “I believe every thing hits me tougher as a result of it’s all new to me.”

Watch the total video with English subtitles beneath.

