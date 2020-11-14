ITZY Opens Up About The Importance Of Self-Esteem + The Kind Of Artist They Strive To Be

In a latest interview and pictorial for Elle journal, ITZY shared their ideas on their profession and their hopes for the long run.

The lady group, who will likely be gracing the duvet of the journal’s December situation, posed for his or her shoot in traditional appears to be like that showcased the members’ elegant facet. Afterwards, they sat down to talk about their id as a gaggle and their sturdy need to continue to grow as artists.

ITZY chief Yeji expressed confidence within the group’s teamwork, including, “After I have a look at the general image that our 5 members have created with my very own two eyes, if I really feel like we did a terrific job, then that makes me completely happy.”

As for the particular methods during which they hope to enhance as artists, Lia remarked, “Personally, I’m usually moved by the expressiveness of an artist’s voice or their distinctive timbre, so I pay a variety of consideration to my tone [while singing].”

Ryujin additionally spoke in regards to the highly effective dance performances for which ITZY has come to be recognized. “Earlier than I am going on stage, I attempt to channel even my nervousness into vitality,” she revealed. “I feel our dance performances are outlined by our skill to additionally sing reside on the similar time.”

The ITZY members went on to elucidate why they imagine their assured track lyrics about being your self—it doesn’t matter what others suppose or say—are so essential.

“Our track lyrics may very well be precisely what somebody on the market wants to listen to to be able to maintain stepping into life,” stated Chaeryeong. “They may very well be an essential message that somebody on the market actually wants to listen to.”

Yuna chimed in, “Dwelling life truthfully is what really makes me really feel most assured and free. I imagine that to be able to maintain your shallowness up, it’s good to do the very best you possibly can with what you’ve acquired.”

