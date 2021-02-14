ITZY Reveals Their Debut Song “DALLA DALLA” Originally Had A Different Title And Hook

In response to ITZY, their iconic debut observe “DALLA DALLA” virtually had a unique title and hook!

The ITZY members appeared as visitors on the most recent episode of SBS’s well-liked YouTube present “MMTG,” the place they chatted with host JaeJae about their lately launched English variations of their Korean title tracks.

Through the interview, JaeJae famous that ITZY hadn’t translated the titular Korean phrase “DALLA DALLA” within the new English model of the track, as a substitute selecting to go away it in Korean all through the in any other case largely English lyrics. Mentioning that the Korean phrase “dalla” (which suggests “completely different”) sounds much like the English phrase “greenback,” she requested, “To foreigners’ ears, wouldn’t ‘DALLA’ sound like ‘greenback,’ as within the cash?”

Ryujin then stunned JaeJae by revealing that the unique lyrics to the well-known hook of “DALLA DALLA” have been completely different from what they’re now. “Truly, earlier than our debut,” she shared, “that was presupposed to be the double that means of the track.” Yeji chimed in with a smile, “We’re revealing this for the primary time proper now.”

JaeJae then accurately guessed that the unique hook had been “Billion Greenback Child” earlier than “DALLA DALLA” changed it, resulting in some adorably shocked reactions from the ITZY members.

Ryujin exclaimed, “That’s proper. These have been the unique lyrics: ‘Billion Greenback, Greenback Child’ as a substitute of [‘Nan mwunga dalla dalla, yeah,’ which translates to ‘Something’s different, different about me, yeah’].”

The ITZY members then went on to exhibit what the unique model of the track gave the impression of, with JaeJae proving her MIDZY standing by excitedly becoming a member of in.

Take a look at the complete episode of “MMTG” under! (ITZY sings the snippet of the unique model of “DALLA DALLA” at 5:42 within the video.)