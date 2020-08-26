ITZY Smashes Personal Record For 1st Week Sales With New Mini Album

ITZY continues to soar with their new mini album!

The lady group launched their third mini album “Not Shy” on August 17 and based on Hanteo Chart, the mini album bought 144,355 copies in its first week. This can be a new private finest for the lady group, whose first week gross sales greater than doubled from their earlier mini album “IT’z ME,” which bought 64,659 copies in its first week.

Their title monitor “Not Shy” has been charting excessive on Korean music streaming charts, and the group has seen nice success internationally as nicely. The music video surpassed 10 million views on YouTube roughly 17 hours after its launch and as of 11 a.m. KST on August 25, is nearing 30 million views.

Congratulations to ITZY! Why not have fun why watching the music video for “Not Shy“?

