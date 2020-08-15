ITZY Talks About How Their New Comeback Concept Is Different From Past Albums

As they gear up for his or her highly-anticipated return subsequent week, ITZY has shared their ideas on taking over a brand new idea for his or her upcoming comeback!

After bursting onto the Ok-pop scene final 12 months with their debut single “IT’z Different” and its smash hit title monitor “DALLA DALLA,” ITZY continued their success with their first two mini albums “IT’z Icy” and “IT’z Me” (that includes the title tracks “ICY” and “WANNABE” respectively).

With three hits below their belt, the group is now getting ready to kick off a brand new chapter of their story with their third mini album “Not Shy,” which is due out on August 17.

Describing how their idea for “Not Shy” marked a departure from their previous releases, the ITZY members remarked, “That is our third comeback after our debut. We’re nervous, but in addition excited. ‘Not Shy’ has a special idea from our earlier ‘IT’z’ albums, which expressed confidence in myself.”

“We’re so interested by what individuals will assume after listening to our new title monitor,” mentioned the idols. “We’re additionally wanting ahead to seeing how individuals react to this new aspect of us.”

They excitedly added, “We actually wish to present you [our new music] as quickly as potential.”

Though ITZY confessed to feeling a bit nervous concerning the comeback, additionally they expressed pleasure and confidence in what that they had ready. “All 5 of our members got here collectively and labored actually arduous to create the absolute best efficiency,” they mentioned. “Maybe due to that, we expect the top product turned out actually nice, which makes us proud.”

Wanting in the direction of the longer term, the ITZY members went on, “We wish to change into an ITZY that continues to develop, step-by-step. We hope that we’ll be capable to totally present you every little thing that we’ve labored arduous to organize up till now. We’d be grateful if you happen to’d look kindly upon each ITZY and our new tune.”

ITZY’s “Not Shy” might be launched on August 17 at 6 p.m. KST. Try their newest teasers right here!

