ITZY To Perform At 2020 YouTube FanFest Event

October 7, 2020
ITZY might be one of many performers at YouTube FanFest!

YouTube FanFest is a significant occasion wherein YouTube creators from all over the world carry out distinctive stay exhibits. As a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 YouTube FanFest might be held through livestream.

On October 6, YouTube FanFest introduced through Twitter that ITZY could be performing on the occasion on October 11.

The lineup contains YouTubers from the USA, Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, in a wide range of areas equivalent to meals, gaming, dance, and extra.

ITZY not too long ago launched a particular fan-assisted music video for “Be In Love,” one of many B-sides from their newest EP “Not Shy.” The woman group can even be performing on the 2020 DMZ Live performance later this month.

