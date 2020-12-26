General News

ITZY To Release Official English Version Tracks Of Their Hit Songs

December 26, 2020
1 Min Read

ITZY will likely be dropping an album containing official English model tracks of all of their title songs to date!

On December 25, a JYP Leisure revealed a teaser for an upcoming “Not Shy (English Ver.)” album from ITZY, which will even embrace English variations of “WANNABE,” “ICY,” and “DALLA DALLA.”

The album’s launch is slated for January 22 at 2 p.m. KST (midnight EST). ITZY will likely be having a countdown reside at Naver NOW one hour previous to the time the album drops.

Are you excited to listen to ITZY’s hits in English?

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.