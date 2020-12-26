ITZY To Release Official English Version Tracks Of Their Hit Songs

ITZY will likely be dropping an album containing official English model tracks of all of their title songs to date!

On December 25, a JYP Leisure revealed a teaser for an upcoming “Not Shy (English Ver.)” album from ITZY, which will even embrace English variations of “WANNABE,” “ICY,” and “DALLA DALLA.”

The album’s launch is slated for January 22 at 2 p.m. KST (midnight EST). ITZY will likely be having a countdown reside at Naver NOW one hour previous to the time the album drops.

Are you excited to listen to ITZY’s hits in English?