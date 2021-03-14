ITZY To Release Special Song For MIDZY For Upcoming Global Fan Event

ITZY seems to be releasing a particular track for followers!

On March 14 at midnight KST, ITZY dropped a poster with a monitor checklist for “MIDZY.” MIDZY is ITZY’s official fan membership identify, and the poster pronounces that ITZY shall be releasing two songs underneath that identify (Korean and English variations) on March 20 at 6 p.m. KST.

This seems to be in commemoration of ITZY’s upcoming occasion “First FAN PARTY LIVE with Global MIDZY,” which can happen for official MIDZY members on March 20 at 4 p.m. KST.

Again in October, ITZY confirmed their love for followers by releasing the music video for “Be In Love,” that includes fan artwork and appearances from followers.