ITZY’s “ICY” Becomes Their 3rd MV To Hit 200 Million Views

February 19, 2021
ITZY now has a 3rd music video with over 200 million views!

ITZY’s “ICY” music video surpassed the 200-million-view mark on February 18 at roughly 1:35 p.m. KST. The video was launched on July 29, 2019 at midnight KST, that means it took simply over seven months, 20 days, and 13 hours to attain the milestone.

“ICY” is ITZY’s third music video to hit 200 million views, following “DALLA DALLA” and “WANNABE.”

Congratulations, ITZY! Watch the music video once more to rejoice!

