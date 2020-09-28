ITZY’s “Not Shy” Becomes Their Fastest MV To Hit 100 Million Views

ITZY’s music video for “Not Shy” has hit 100 million views on YouTube, and it’s now their quickest one to take action!

The music video for “Not Shy,” the title observe on ITZY’s newest album of the identical identify, was launched on August 17 at 6 p.m. KST. A couple of minutes earlier than 7 p.m. KST on September 27, the video surpassed 100 million views, taking roughly one month, 10 days, and one hour to take action.

“Not Shy” has damaged the document set by “WANNABE” for the group’s quickest music video to hit the milestone by roughly two days and is their fourth MV to surpass the view depend.

Congratulations to ITZY! Watch the “Not Shy” music video once more to rejoice: