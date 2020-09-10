General News

ITZY’s “Not Shy” Rises To No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, September Week 1

September 10, 2020
A brand new No. 1 track has taken over for the primary time in two months! With the small margin of 1 level, ITZY’s “Not Shy” positioned No. 1 this week. “Not Shy” has additionally taken dwelling three music present wins. Congratulations to ITZY!

After eight weeks on high, “How You Like That” fell one spot to No. 2 this week. Holding regular at No. Three is (G)I-DLE’s “DUMDi DUMDi.”

Two songs newly entered the highest 10 this week.

BTS’s English-language single “Dynamite” made a powerful debut at No. 6. This energetic disco pop style track has been sweeping music exhibits, and it additionally debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Scorching 100.

Shifting up 5 spots to No. 10 is B1A4’s Sandeul along with his remake of indie artist Saevom’s “Barely Tipsy” as his first high 10 solo hit. This track is the primary single from in style webtoon “She is My Sort.”

Singles Music Chart – September 2020, Week 1

RankMusicArtist/Band
11 (-3)보라빛 밤 (pporappippam)Sunmi
12 (-3)아로하 (Aloha)Jo Jung Suk
13 (new)내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)Kyuhyun
14 (-4)홀로 (HOLO)Lee Hello
15 (-4)Into the I-LANDIU
16 (-9)MORE & MORETWICE
17 (-4)사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like)Jeon Mi Do
18 (-1)어떻게 지내 (I Want You)OVAN
19 (-3)METEORCHANGMO
20 (-2)흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)Jang Beom June
21 (-6)PLAY (feat. CHANGMO)Chungha
22 (–)어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like)AKMU
23 (–)늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)Noel
24 (-4)아틀란티스 소녀 (Atlantis Princess)BOL4
25 (+9)HIPMAMAMOO
26 (-2)처음처럼 (BLOOM)MC The Max
27 (+3)거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous)Baek Ji Younger
28 (+6)BOCADreamCatcher
29 (-4)시작 (Begin)Gaho
30 (-2)좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a superb particular person)Pleasure
31 (+2)To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon)Maktub
32 (-3)덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)Apink
33 (+5)INCEPTIONATEEZ
34 (new)FlameCRAVITY
35 (-21)MonsterCrimson Velvet – Irene & Seulgi
36 (new)nananaMCND
37 (-5)아직 너의 시간에 살아 (In Your Time)Lee Soo Hyun
38 (–)TO BE OR NOT TO BEONEUS
39 (–)스쿰빗스위밍 (Sukhumvit Swimming)ONF
40 (new)안녕 못 해 (I’m Not Okay)Kim Jae Hwan
41 (-6)BOYTREASURE
42 (-16)What You Ready ForSomi
43 (+3)취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk)Hwang In Wook
44 (–)그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)Kim Really feel
45 (-14)환상동화 (Secret Story of the Swan)IZ*ONE
46 (+4)첫 줄 (First Line)Shin Yong Jae
47 (-7)어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You)LUNCH
48 (new)GUNSHOTKARD
49 (–)돌덩이 (Stone Block)Ha Hyun Woo
50 (new)듣고 싶던 말 (With out you)Huh Gak

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

