ITZY’s “Not Shy” Rises To No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, September Week 1

A brand new No. 1 track has taken over for the primary time in two months! With the small margin of 1 level, ITZY’s “Not Shy” positioned No. 1 this week. “Not Shy” has additionally taken dwelling three music present wins. Congratulations to ITZY!

After eight weeks on high, “How You Like That” fell one spot to No. 2 this week. Holding regular at No. Three is (G)I-DLE’s “DUMDi DUMDi.”

Two songs newly entered the highest 10 this week.

BTS’s English-language single “Dynamite” made a powerful debut at No. 6. This energetic disco pop style track has been sweeping music exhibits, and it additionally debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Scorching 100.

Shifting up 5 spots to No. 10 is B1A4’s Sandeul along with his remake of indie artist Saevom’s “Barely Tipsy” as his first high 10 solo hit. This track is the primary single from in style webtoon “She is My Sort.”

Rank Music Artist/Band 11 (-3) 보라빛 밤 (pporappippam) Sunmi 12 (-3) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk 13 (new) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 14 (-4) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello 15 (-4) Into the I-LAND IU 16 (-9) MORE & MORE TWICE 17 (-4) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like) Jeon Mi Do 18 (-1) 어떻게 지내 (I Want You) OVAN 19 (-3) METEOR CHANGMO 20 (-2) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June 21 (-6) PLAY (feat. CHANGMO) Chungha 22 (–) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like) AKMU 23 (–) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 24 (-4) 아틀란티스 소녀 (Atlantis Princess) BOL4 25 (+9) HIP MAMAMOO 26 (-2) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 27 (+3) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger 28 (+6) BOCA DreamCatcher 29 (-4) 시작 (Begin) Gaho 30 (-2) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a superb particular person) Pleasure 31 (+2) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 32 (-3) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink 33 (+5) INCEPTION ATEEZ 34 (new) Flame CRAVITY 35 (-21) Monster Crimson Velvet – Irene & Seulgi 36 (new) nanana MCND 37 (-5) 아직 너의 시간에 살아 (In Your Time) Lee Soo Hyun 38 (–) TO BE OR NOT TO BE ONEUS 39 (–) 스쿰빗스위밍 (Sukhumvit Swimming) ONF 40 (new) 안녕 못 해 (I’m Not Okay) Kim Jae Hwan 41 (-6) BOY TREASURE 42 (-16) What You Ready For Somi 43 (+3) 취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook 44 (–) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel 45 (-14) 환상동화 (Secret Story of the Swan) IZ*ONE 46 (+4) 첫 줄 (First Line) Shin Yong Jae 47 (-7) 어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You) LUNCH 48 (new) GUNSHOT KARD 49 (–) 돌덩이 (Stone Block) Ha Hyun Woo 50 (new) 듣고 싶던 말 (With out you) Huh Gak

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%