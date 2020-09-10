ITZY’s “Not Shy” Rises To No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, September Week 1

A brand new No. 1 track has taken over for the primary time in two months! With the small margin of 1 level, ITZY’s “Not Shy” positioned No. 1 this week. “Not Shy” has additionally taken dwelling three music present wins. Congratulations to ITZY!
After eight weeks on high, “How You Like That” fell one spot to No. 2 this week. Holding regular at No. Three is (G)I-DLE’s “DUMDi DUMDi.”
Two songs newly entered the highest 10 this week.
BTS’s English-language single “Dynamite” made a powerful debut at No. 6. This energetic disco pop style track has been sweeping music exhibits, and it additionally debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Scorching 100.
Shifting up 5 spots to No. 10 is B1A4’s Sandeul along with his remake of indie artist Saevom’s “Barely Tipsy” as his first high 10 solo hit. This track is the primary single from in style webtoon “She is My Sort.”
Singles Music Chart – September 2020, Week 1
1 (+1) Not Shy
2 (-1) How You Like That
3 (-1) DUMDi DUMDi
4 (–) NUNU NANA
5 (-2) Maria
6 (new) Dynamite
- 7 (+14) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)
8 (-3) Nonstop
- 9 (-3) Summer time Hate (feat. Rain)
10 (+9) Barely Tipsy
|11 (-3)
|보라빛 밤 (pporappippam)
|Sunmi
|12 (-3)
|아로하 (Aloha)
|Jo Jung Suk
|13 (new)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|14 (-4)
|홀로 (HOLO)
|Lee Hello
|15 (-4)
|Into the I-LAND
|IU
|16 (-9)
|MORE & MORE
|TWICE
|17 (-4)
|사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like)
|Jeon Mi Do
|18 (-1)
|어떻게 지내 (I Want You)
|OVAN
|19 (-3)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|20 (-2)
|흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)
|Jang Beom June
|21 (-6)
|PLAY (feat. CHANGMO)
|Chungha
|22 (–)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like)
|AKMU
|23 (–)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|24 (-4)
|아틀란티스 소녀 (Atlantis Princess)
|BOL4
|25 (+9)
|HIP
|MAMAMOO
|26 (-2)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|27 (+3)
|거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous)
|Baek Ji Younger
|28 (+6)
|BOCA
|DreamCatcher
|29 (-4)
|시작 (Begin)
|Gaho
|30 (-2)
|좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a superb particular person)
|Pleasure
|31 (+2)
|To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|32 (-3)
|덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)
|Apink
|33 (+5)
|INCEPTION
|ATEEZ
|34 (new)
|Flame
|CRAVITY
|35 (-21)
|Monster
|Crimson Velvet – Irene & Seulgi
|36 (new)
|nanana
|MCND
|37 (-5)
|아직 너의 시간에 살아 (In Your Time)
|Lee Soo Hyun
|38 (–)
|TO BE OR NOT TO BE
|ONEUS
|39 (–)
|스쿰빗스위밍 (Sukhumvit Swimming)
|ONF
|40 (new)
|안녕 못 해 (I’m Not Okay)
|Kim Jae Hwan
|41 (-6)
|BOY
|TREASURE
|42 (-16)
|What You Ready For
|Somi
|43 (+3)
|취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk)
|Hwang In Wook
|44 (–)
|그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)
|Kim Really feel
|45 (-14)
|환상동화 (Secret Story of the Swan)
|IZ*ONE
|46 (+4)
|첫 줄 (First Line)
|Shin Yong Jae
|47 (-7)
|어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You)
|LUNCH
|48 (new)
|GUNSHOT
|KARD
|49 (–)
|돌덩이 (Stone Block)
|Ha Hyun Woo
|50 (new)
|듣고 싶던 말 (With out you)
|Huh Gak
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
