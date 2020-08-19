ITZY’s Ryujin Talks With GOT7’s Youngjae About How She Was Cast By JYPE At A GOT7 Concert

ITZY talked about incomes their driver’s licenses, being forged by JYP Leisure, and extra!

On the August 18 broadcast of “Idol Radio,” ITZY appeared as friends after making their comeback with “Not Shy.” They chatted with fellow JYP Leisure artists GOT7’s Youngjae and DAY6’s Younger Ok, who host the present.

Yeji and Ryujin talked about getting their driver’s licenses particularly for the “Not Shy” music video. Yeji shared that she didn’t move the examination at first. “There was nothing I may do as a result of I used to be nervous,” she stated. “They are saying that it’s a must to fail as soon as to drive your finest.” Ryujin, who handed in a single attempt, joked, “She’s cute.”

ITZY additionally responded to JYP Leisure founder Park Jin Younger’s candy present of assist for his or her comeback on Instagram, the place he wrote, “The most important current that an artist can provide to their followers is coming again with a greater talent set. You possibly can inform by their efficiency how a lot they’ve practiced. So happy with them!”

Ryujin stated that his message was touching, and Yeji added, “I felt a bit emotional.” When host Younger Ok requested ITZY if it was their first time receiving such excessive reward from Park Jin Younger, the members stated that it was certainly the primary time.

Requested to ship Park Jin Younger a message of their very own, Yeji stated, “I believe we had been capable of acquire the vitality to do effectively this comeback, due to all of your assist. We really thanks, and we love you. Please purchase us one thing yummy later.”

Chaeryeong added, “Thanks a lot for complimenting us and instructing us each time you see us within the follow room. We are going to work onerous for ‘Not Shy’ promotions. Please watch over us!”

Later, Ryujin instructed the story of how she was forged by JYP Leisure at a GOT7 live performance. Host Youngjae requested her, “Did you actually come to see us? Do you want all seven of the members? I’m actually inquisitive about this.”

Ryujin stated, “This was once I was in my first 12 months of center college, and that’s once I turned a fan of GOT7. It was the fan assembly for GOT7’s first debut anniversary, throughout the time of ‘Cease cease it.’”

Youngjae stated, “Actually, which member did you turn into a fan of?” Ryujin replied, “I can’t select. I like all of them.” Youngjae then requested her, “Do you continue to like GOT7?” To this, Ryujin stated that she does and talked about that she enjoys GOT7’s “NOT BY THE MOON.”

Youngjae thanked Ryujin and stated, “I’m working onerous on an album, so I’ll see everybody quickly. Please assist us. I’ll do my finest to cheer on ‘Not Shy’ as effectively.”

Towards the top, Yeji shared a message to ITZY’s followers MIDZY. She stated, “We actually missed our MIDZY, and MIDZY should have missed us too, so thanks for ready. We’ll proceed to see one another sooner or later, so let’s be wholesome throughout our promotions. Thanks!”

Supply (1)