ITZY has reached a brand new YouTube milestone!

On March 29 at 11:29 a.m. KST, their music video for “WANNABE” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube. That is about one 12 months, 19 days, and 17 hours since its launch on March 9 at 6 p.m. KST.

“WANNABE” is ITZY’s first music video to hit 300 million views.

Congratulations to the lady group!

Watch the “WANNABE” music video once more under: