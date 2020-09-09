General News

ITZY’s “WANNABE” Becomes Their Fastest MV To Hit 200 Million Views

September 9, 2020
1 Min Read

ITZY has reached one other YouTube milestone!

The woman group’s music video for “WANNABE” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube at roughly 10:09 a.m. KST on September 9. That is about 5 months, 30 days, and 16 hours since its launch on March 9 at 6 p.m. KST.

“WANNABE” is ITZY’s second and quickest music video to achieve 200 million views. “DALLA DALLA” beforehand achieved the feat in about one 12 months, 4 months, and 9 days.

Congratulations to ITZY!

Watch the “WANNABE” music video once more under:

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment