ITZY’s “WANNABE” Becomes Their Fastest MV To Hit 200 Million Views

ITZY has reached one other YouTube milestone!

The woman group’s music video for “WANNABE” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube at roughly 10:09 a.m. KST on September 9. That is about 5 months, 30 days, and 16 hours since its launch on March 9 at 6 p.m. KST.

“WANNABE” is ITZY’s second and quickest music video to achieve 200 million views. “DALLA DALLA” beforehand achieved the feat in about one 12 months, 4 months, and 9 days.

Congratulations to ITZY!

Watch the “WANNABE” music video once more under: