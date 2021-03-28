General News

IU Achieves Perfect All-Kill With “LILAC”

March 28, 2021
1 Min Read

IU has achieved her second good all-kill of 2021!

On March 29 at 12:30 a.m. KST, iChart introduced that IU’s new observe “LILAC” had achieved an ideal all-kill.

IU launched her fifth studio album “LILAC” on March 25 and the title observe “LILAC” achieved a licensed all-kill on March 27.

A licensed all-kill is given to songs which might be No. 1 on the each day and 24Hits charts of Melon, each day and realtime charts of Genie and Bugs, VIBE’s each day chart, and the realtime charts of FLO and iChart. An ideal all-kill requires topping iChart’s weekly chart as effectively.

That is IU’s second good all-kill in 2021 after her pre-release observe “Superstar” achieved the identical feat in January.

Congratulations to IU!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.