IU Achieves Perfect All-Kill With “LILAC”

IU has achieved her second good all-kill of 2021!

On March 29 at 12:30 a.m. KST, iChart introduced that IU’s new observe “LILAC” had achieved an ideal all-kill.

IU launched her fifth studio album “LILAC” on March 25 and the title observe “LILAC” achieved a licensed all-kill on March 27.

A licensed all-kill is given to songs which might be No. 1 on the each day and 24Hits charts of Melon, each day and realtime charts of Genie and Bugs, VIBE’s each day chart, and the realtime charts of FLO and iChart. An ideal all-kill requires topping iChart’s weekly chart as effectively.

2021.3.29 0:30 (KST) https://t.co/YcCwtsI9ZX

iChart™ 퍼펙트 올킬(Perfect AK)을 축하합니다! (8개 차트 올킬+iChart 주간 누적 1위)

아이유 (IU) – 라일락 pic.twitter.com/cWyTrk0twk — iChart™ (@instiz_ichart) March 28, 2021

That is IU’s second good all-kill in 2021 after her pre-release observe “Superstar” achieved the identical feat in January.

Congratulations to IU!