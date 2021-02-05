IU Achieves Triple Crown On Gaon Weekly Charts; Dreamcatcher And BLACKPINK Hit No. 1

Gaon Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of January 24 to January 30!

Album Chart

Dreamcatcher topped this week’s bodily album chart with their newest mini album “Dystopia : Highway to Utopia,” which debuted at No. 1. Golden Baby’s new mini album “YES.” entered the chart at No. 2, whereas BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” climbed again up the rankings to No. 3. iKON’s Bobby’s second full-length solo album “Fortunate Man” made its debut on the chart at No. 4, and CRAVITY’s “SEASON 3 HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE” rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Obtain Chart

IU achieved a triple crown this week after sweeping all three digital charts—the general digital chart, the digital obtain chart, and the streaming chart—along with her new pre-release observe “Superstar.”

Golden Baby’s new title observe “Burn It” debuted at No. 2 on this week’s digital obtain chart, adopted by 10cm’s “Borrow Your Night time” at No. 3. Lastly, Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun’s “Transferring On” and IZ*ONE’s “D-D-DANCE” entered the chart at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

General Digital Chart

IU’s “Superstar” and 10cm’s “Borrow Your Night time” entered the general digital chart at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively this week, trailed by KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” at No. 3 and BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 4. “Present Me the Cash 9” rappers Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s hit collaboration “VVS” (that includes JUSTHIS and produced by GroovyRoom) rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Streaming Chart

IU’s “Superstar” claimed No. 1 on this week’s streaming chart, adopted by KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” at No. 2 and BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 3. Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s “VVS” got here in at No. 4, with 10cm’s “Borrow Your Night time” debuting on the chart at No. 5.

Social Chart

BLACKPINK topped Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0 for the week, adopted by BTS at No. 2 and Music Ga In at No. 3. HyunA rose to No. 4 on this week’s chart, trailed by Im Younger Woong at No. 5.

