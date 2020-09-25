IU And BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Top Most Buzzworthy Non-Drama Cast Member List + “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” And “I-LAND” Lead Non-Drama Ranking

IU’s mini live performance on “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” was the most buzzworthy selection present occasion of the week!

On September 18, “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” devoted a whole episode to IU, giving her the chance to stage a mini live performance to have fun her twelfth debut anniversary. She sang lots of her beloved hits and fan-favorites, and even carried out an unreleased track.

On Good Knowledge Company’s rankings of non-drama TV reveals and solid members that generated essentially the most buzz from September 14 to September 20, “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” and IU topped their respective charts. A supply from Good Knowledge Company stated, “There have been many individuals who stated that they felt comforted after watching IU’s performances throughout this time that’s been tough as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” rose eight ranks to take the No. 1 spot for non-drama TV reveals. Mnet’s “I-LAND,” which aired its dwell finale final week, remained within the No. 2 spot, whereas MBC’s “House Alone” (“I Dwell Alone”) took third.

The highest 10 most buzzworthy non-drama reveals for the week have been:

1. KBS2’s “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” – 7.42 %

2. Mnet’s “I-LAND” – 7.37 %

3. MBC’s “House Alone” – 4.53 %

4. MBC’s “How Do You Play?” – 3.72 %

5. TV Chosun’s “Love Name Middle” – 3.7 %

6. MBC’s “King of Masks Singer” – 3.11 %

7. JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” – 2.61 %

8. SBS’s “Operating Man” – 2.45 %

9. TV Chosun’s “Ppong Faculty” – 2.27 %

10. JTBC’s “Hidden Singer 6” – 2.27 %

With IU within the prime spot this week on the listing for solid members, BLACKPINK member Jisoo is available in second after she appeared on the present “Scrumptious Rendezvous” on September 17.

The highest 10 most buzzworthy solid members on non-drama reveals for the week have been:

1. IU (“Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook”)

2. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo (“Scrumptious Rendezvous”)

3. Kian84 (“House Alone”)

4. Im Younger Woong (“Love Name Middle”)

5. Kim Jong Min (“How Do You Play?”)

6. Kim Min Kyung (“House Alone”)

7. Kim Da Hyun (“Voice Trot”)

8. Jessi (“Omniscient Interfering View”)

9. Uhm Jung Hwa (“How Do You Play?”)

10. Park Se Ri (“House Alone”)

The rankings are compiled from analyzing information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about 169 non-drama TV reveals which can be presently on air or set to air quickly.

