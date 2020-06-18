IU And BTS’ Suga Achieve Double Crown + Ha Sung Woon, Super Junior-Ok.R.Y, And BLACKPINK Top Gaon Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart revealed its chart rankings for the week of June 7 to June 13!

Take a look at the highest 5 for every of Gaon’s weekly charts under:

Album Chart

Super Junior-Ok.R.Y topped this week’s bodily album chart with their first mini album “When We Had been Us.” WJSN ranked No. 2 with their new album “Neverland,” Ha Sung Woon adopted along with his new launch “Twilight Zone,” and N.Flying additionally entered the chart with their album “So, 通.” Baekhyun’s second mini album “Delight” continued to remain robust on the charts at No. 5.

Obtain Chart

Ha Sung Woon’s new solo monitor “Get Prepared” topped the obtain charts, adopted by Im Younger Woong’s “Belief in Me” (from TV Chosun’s hit audition program “Mister Trot”) at No. 2. TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” ranked No. 3, and Super Junior-Ok.R.Y’s “When We Had been Us” entered the chart at No. 4. H1GHR MUSIC artists Jay Park, HAON, pH-1, and Sik-Ok’s remix of Rain’s “Gang” ranked No. 5.

Total Digital Chart

IU’s “eight” (that includes and produced by Suga) took the No. 1 spot on the digital chart as soon as extra, and two OSTs from tvN’s “Hospital Playlist” adopted with Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha” and Jeon Mi Do’s “I Knew I Love.” H1GHR MUSIC artists Jay Park, HAON, pH-1, and Sik-Ok’s remix of “Gang” rose to No. Four on the digital chart, and TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” ranked No. 5.

Streaming Chart

IU’s “eight” rose to the No. 1 spot as soon as extra for Gaon’s streaming chart, incomes IU and Suga a double crown this week, and Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha” ranked No. 2 adopted by Jeon Mi Do’s “I Knew I Love” at No. 3. Jay Park, HAON, pH-1, and Sik-Ok’s remix of “Gang” ranked No. 4, and TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” ranked No. 5.

Social Chart

BLACKPINK, who’s at the moment gearing up for his or her long-awaited comeback, remained No. 1 on the social chart for the third consecutive week. BTS adopted at No. 2, whereas Yang Joon Il rose to the No. Three spot. Trot singer Im Younger Woong positioned No. 4, and TWICE took the No. 5 spot.

Supply (1) (2)