IU And BTS’ Suga’s Collab Achieves Triple Crown On Gaon Weekly Charts

IU’s new collaboration with BTS’ Suga has dominated this week’s Gaon charts!

On May 14, Gaon announced that IU’s new digital single “eight“—which was both produced by Suga and features him as an artist—had officially earned a triple crown for the week of May 3 to May 9 after topping three separate charts. The song claimed No. 1 on the overall digital chart, the digital download chart, and the BGM chart (which tracks the songs that people purchase to use as background music for their blogs and KakaoTalk profiles).

ASTRO’s new mini album “Gateway” took No. 1 on this week’s physical album chart, while Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha” (from the OST of his tvN drama “Hospital Playlist”) held onto his spot at the top of the streaming chart.

Finally, BTS successfully continued their reign at No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0.

Congratulations to IU and Suga on their impressive achievement!

