IU And BTS Top Gaon Weekly Charts + Brave Girls Maintains Double Crown

Gaon Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of March 21 to March 27!

Album Chart

IU topped this week’s bodily album chart along with her new studio album “LILAC,” which debuted at No. 1. Tremendous Junior’s “The Renaissance” stayed robust at No. 2, adopted by BTS’s “BE” at No. 3.

Almost 5 years after its launch, NCT 127’s debut mini album “NCT #127” reentered the chart at No. 4 this week, whereas WayV’s “Take Over the Moon – Sequel” rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Total Digital Chart

Brave Girls’ smash hit “Rollin’” maintained its double crown for the second consecutive week, remaining No. 1 on each the general digital chart and the streaming chart.

IU’s “Superstar” rose to No. 2 on this week’s general digital chart, whereas her new title monitor “LILAC” debuted at No. 4.

Im Younger Woong’s “My Starry Love” got here in at No. 3 for the week, and BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s solo debut monitor “On The Floor” charted at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

The highest 4 songs on this week’s streaming chart remained precisely the identical as final week: Brave Girls’ “Rollin’” got here in at No. 1, IU’s “Superstar” at No. 2, Rosé’s “On The Floor” at No. 3, and Spotlight’s Yang Yoseob and Apink’s Jung Eun Ji’s “Love Day (2021)” at No. 4. Lastly, IU’s “LILAC” entered the chart at No. 5.

Obtain Chart

Im Younger Woong’s “My Starry Love” held onto its spot at No. 1 on the digital obtain chart this week, whereas IU claimed the out of the highest 5 spots with songs from her newly launched album: “LILAC” debuted at No. 2, “Coin” at No. 4, and “Flu” at No. 5.

In the meantime, SHINee’s newest title monitor “Don’t Name Me” stayed robust at No. 3.

Social Chart

The highest 5 artists on this week’s Social Chart 2.0 had been precisely the identical as final week: BTS stayed No. 1, adopted by BLACKPINK at No. 2, Im Younger Woong at No. 3, Lee Chan Received at No. 4, and Rosé at No. 5.

Congratulations to all the artists!

