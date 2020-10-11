IU And T-ara’s Jiyeon Tear Up While Talking About Being There For Each Other During Difficult Times

IU and T-ara’s Jiyeon obtained emotional whereas speaking about their longtime friendship on the most recent episode of tvN’s “On and Off.”

During the October 10 episode of the truth present, IU paid a go to to her shut buddy Jiyeon whereas the T-ara member was practising on the dance studio. After IU watched Jiyeon dance and praised her expertise, the 2 BFFs headed to Jiyeon’s dwelling to make dinner collectively.

On the automobile experience dwelling, IU performed Lee Hello’s “HOLO,” commenting, “When this tune got here out, I associated a lot to the lyrics. ‘Being alone, staying nonetheless, is that so tough to do? Alone or collectively, the loneliness is similar.’” Jiyeon then requested, “Be trustworthy. Have you ever ever cried whereas listening to a tune you associated to?”

IU shocked Jiyeon by responding, “I’ve by no means cried whereas listening to a tune. Have you ever?” Jiyeon replied, “I’ve even cried whereas listening to your songs.” She playfully added with amusing, “But it surely grossed me out, so I can’t speak about it. I even teared up at your live performance.” IU requested, “Which tune?” and Jiyeon replied, “All of it. I even cried when you had been dancing.”

Watching the footage from the studio, Jiyeon remarked, “There’s one thing about Jieun [IU’s given name]’s voice that tugs at your heartstrings.” Host Sung Si Kyung chimed in, “She doesn’t even cry, however she’s nonetheless good at [making others cry through her music].” Jiyeon added affectionately, “She seems actually weak on the skin, however she’s really very robust inside.”

She went on, “[IU] isn’t only a buddy you search out if you’re going by way of a tough time—reasonably, she’s a buddy who already is aware of you’ll be going by way of a tough time and really seeks you out first. She’s somebody I can confide in and discuss to about all the pieces.”

Later, as the 2 associates had been consuming dinner collectively, IU spoke about their long-lasting friendship. “Possibly it’s as a result of we’ve recognized one another since we had been so younger,” she mentioned, “however to be trustworthy, despite the fact that we even have way more variations than similarities, we nonetheless have this inexplicable bond that goes past all that.”

“Once we had been youthful,” IU continued, “I kind of considered you as a youthful sister. Though we’re the identical age, I felt like I wanted to care for you. However at a sure level, as we entered our mid-twenties, that modified.”

IU then grew visibly emotional as she talked about counting on Jiyeon when she was going by way of a very tough time in her life. “Previously, after I was going by way of a tough time, I used to be holding up effectively and doing a superb job enduring all of it,” she mentioned, explaining that she had managed to not cry in any respect. “However the second I noticed your face, I immediately burst right into a flood of tears. I nonetheless discover that so unusual and interesting.”

Jiyeon instantly started tearing up as she listened to IU communicate, and as she handed her a field of tissues, IU laughed, “I’m speaking a few time after I was struggling emotionally; why are you the one crying?”

After Jiyeon wiped away her tears, IU requested, “You had been shocked again then too, proper?” Jiyeon responded, “It’s not a lot that I used to be shocked, however reasonably, I used to be so apprehensive about you. As a result of I’d by no means seen that aspect of you earlier than. At any time when we talked about one thing, I used to be the one one who cried—by no means you.”

IU went on to recall, “I had saved my composure, and I believed that I had accomplished a superb job attaining stability. However the second I noticed your face, I started crying for the primary time. After we held one another and cried collectively, I immediately felt for the primary time such as you had been the older sister. I spotted that I can actually depend on Jiyeon.”

“I nonetheless can’t neglect that second,” she added with a nostalgic smile. “That second after I noticed your face.”

Watch IU in her drama “Lodge Del Luna” with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now