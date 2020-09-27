IU And T-ara’s Jiyeon To Show Off Close Friendship On tvN Reality Show

IU and T-ara’s Jiyeon will likely be showing collectively on an upcoming episode of tvN’s “On and Off” (literal title)!

On September 25, the tvN actuality present formally introduced that the 2 longtime associates can be making a joint look on this system subsequent month.

A consultant of the manufacturing workers said, “Jiyeon and IU will likely be showing on the October 10 episode of tvN’s ‘On and Off.’ We plan to indicate Jiyeon’s homebody life-style and her shut, enduring friendship with IU.”

“On and Off” airs on Saturdays at 10:40 p.m. KST.

