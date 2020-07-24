IU And Yeo Jin Goo Go On Thrilling Paragliding Trip Together And More On “Home On Wheels”

The “Home on Wheels” trio excitedly welcomed IU to affix their journey within the newest episode!

This system consists of forged members Sung Dong Il, Kim Hee Received, and Yeo Jin Goo touring round Korea in a transportable house and bringing alongside people who find themselves particular to them, equivalent to associates or household. IU was invited because the visitor for the July 23 episode, after working with Yeo Jin Goo on “Resort Del Luna” and with Sung Dong Il on “Scarlet Coronary heart: Goryeo.”

Sung Dong Il teased Yeo Jin Goo earlier than she arrived by saying, “The visitor coming at present is somebody Kim Hee Received hasn’t even acted with earlier than. However you went so far as appearing as ‘lovers’ along with her. You’re going to be accountable for every little thing for this journey.”

Kim Hee Received and Sung Dong Il then jokingly started to specific doubt about whether or not or not IU and Yeo Jin Goo are literally associates, so Yeo Jin Goo steered they offer her a name.

IU sounded sleepy when she answered the telephone, and Yeo Jin Goo requested in shock if she’d simply woken up. IU laughed and stated, “I used to be joking. I’m on my approach. Have you ever received plenty of scrumptious meals prepared for me?”

Yeo Jin Goo requested what she wished to eat, and he or she replied immediately, “Meat.” IU then stated hi there over the telephone to the 2 older actors.

Whereas they waited for her to reach, Sung Dong Il identified that they need to determine how they have been going to handle IU (as there are a lot of methods to handle an individual in Korean, with various ranges of politeness and titles primarily based on relationships). Sung Dong Il shared that he used to name her by her singer stage identify, however he stated he thought they need to name her by her actual identify, Ji Eun.

Yeo Jin Goo stated that whereas he’d referred to as her “Ms. Jang Man Wol” throughout “Resort Del Luna,” he now referred to as her “Ji Eun noona” after they grew to become nearer. The time period “noona” is utilized by males towards older feminine associates or sisters.

Kim Hee Received joked that he’d name IU “Jin Goo’s good friend,” a play on how the phrase for good friend in Korean “chingoo” (친구) rhymes with Yeo Jin Goo’s identify.

Taking up accountability for IU throughout her keep, Yeo Jin Goo labored exhausting at getting the moveable house’s tarp and deck prepared. In the meantime, Sung Dong Il ready a paragliding expertise for her.

IU then arrived, pulling many items of bags alongside behind her. The trio warmly welcomed her to their campsite as Yeo Jin Goo helped carry a few of her issues, and the blokes arrange a chair and mat for her. Yeo Jin Goo had been so busy getting ready every little thing within the sizzling climate that he hadn’t even had time to wipe his sweat, which made IU snicker. She received a serviette out of her bag for him, giving one to Kim Hee Received too.

The group rested within the shade, having fun with a cool break from the sweltering warmth, and IU delighted the blokes by revealing what she’d introduced for them.

Her items included natural greens grown by her mom, espresso from her father that he’d roasted himself, and facet dishes from her mom for them to eat together with the meat afterward.

Her subsequent current was a foldable cart that she’d embellished for them to make use of after they go for groceries. She’d added stickers representing the three males and in addition the phrases “Sluggish home” to symbolize their life-style on the present, though Kim Hee Received joked that to them it felt like they have been all the time quick.

When Sung Dong Il opened the espresso and expressed how a lot he liked the scent, IU defined that her father’s pastime was making espresso. Sung Dong Il joked that Kim Hee Received wouldn’t be capable to recognize such nice espresso, and Kim Hee Received retorted that IU doesn’t drink espresso a lot both.

“How do you know that?” requested IU in shock, they usually defined that Yeo Jin Goo had advised them. IU was impressed and stated, “Ohhhhhh!”, which made Yeo Jin Goo smile from inside the house.

IU launched the several types of espresso to the impressed guys, and he or she admitted, “Our members of the family don’t know a lot about espresso, so even when my dad says to us, ‘That is pure artwork. Take a sip,’ our household doesn’t give good reactions.”

“I wish to be part of your loved ones,” stated Sung Dong Il in envy.

Yeo Jin Goo then stated, “I’ll attempt exhausting.” Kim Hee Received stared at him for a second earlier than saying, “Had been you planning to get married at present?” As Yeo Jin Goo and IU laughed, Sung Dong Il joined within the enjoyable to say, “Each time a visitor comes you make an enormous announcement.”

In a while, the 4 had a good time paragliding. At first, IU expressed her worries about going paragliding for the primary time. When the trainer referred to as her over, IU hilariously pretended to not hear him, making the 2 former co-stars snicker. Nonetheless, Yeo Jin Goo cheered her on by saying, “I’ll be right here clapping for you!”

When she lastly soared into the air, she screamed at first after which was amazed by the attractive surroundings under her. Yeo Jin Goo yelled in pleasure and amazement too when he received within the air. “I actually wished to attempt paragliding,” he stated.

IU noticed Yeo Jin Goo they usually referred to as out to one another. “Are you having a superb time?” she yelled to him, and Yeo Jin Goo’s associate received them nearer collectively by spinning round, as IU watched in shock.

“Isn’t it scary?” IU yelled over to Yeo Jin Goo after they have been shut. “I’m okay, however the spinning is… it’s actually the most effective,” stated Yeo Jin Goo with a thumbs up as he recovered.

As IU regarded round her, she remarked, “This shall be a fantastic reminiscence. I had no thought I’d ever expertise a day like this in my life.”



Again on the moveable house, Yeo Jin Goo ready meals for his visitor IU. She got here by to peak by the window at his work, and he or she stated in shock, “You’re actually good, significantly. You weren’t mendacity about having cooked lots earlier than.”

Yeo Jin Goo stated, “I simply cook dinner at house alone.” As she watched him, he stated, “Don’t try this. I get nervous in case you watch me,” and he or she smiled.

Their journey will proceed within the subsequent episode of “Home on Wheels,” which airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch “Resort Del Luna” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)