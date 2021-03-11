IU, BTS, ATEEZ, BLACKPINK, Kang Daniel, And ONF Top Gaon Monthly And Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart has revealed its newest month-to-month and weekly chart rankings!

Monthly Album Chart

BTS topped the bodily album chart for the month of February with their newest album “BE,” which additionally acquired an official triple million certification from Gaon this month after the brand new “Important Version” of the album was launched on February 19. BTS beforehand topped the month-to-month album chart with “BE” as soon as already, again when the album was first launched in its “Deluxe Version” type in November.

SHINee’s new studio album “Don’t Name Me” debuted at No. 2 on the month-to-month chart, whereas NCT’s 2018 album “NCT 2018 Empathy” reentered the chart at No. 3.

UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok’s “2ND DESIRE [TASTY]” got here in at No. 4, and Wonho’s “Love Synonym #2 : Proper for Us” rounded out the highest 5 for February.

Weekly Album Chart

ATEEZ topped the bodily album chart for the week of February 28 to March 6 with their new mini album “ZERO : FEVER Half.2,” which debuted at No. 1.

SHINee’s “Don’t Name Me” stayed robust at No. 2, whereas (G)I-DLE’s “I burn” climbed again up the chart to No. 3.

VERIVERY’s “SERIES ‘O’ ROUND 1: HALL” debuted at No. 4 on the chart, with ENHYPEN’s “BORDER : DAY ONE” rising to No. 5 for the week.

Monthly Digital Chart

IU achieved a double crown for February after topping each the general digital chart and the streaming chart along with her newest hit “Superstar.”

KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” adopted at No. 2 on the general digital chart for February, whereas BTS’s long-running hit “Dynamite” held onto its spot at No. 3.

“Present Me the Cash 9” rappers Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s hit collaboration “VVS” (that includes JUSTHIS and produced by GroovyRoom) charted at No. 4, trailed by 10cm’s “Borrow Your Night time” at No. 5.

Weekly Digital Chart

IU additionally maintained her double crown on the weekly charts, the place “Superstar” remained No. 1 on each the general digital chart and the streaming chart for the sixth consecutive week.

4 years after its launch, Courageous Ladies’ newly viral hit “Rollin’“—which the group just lately introduced that they are going to be returning to music exhibits to carry out once more after its sudden rise in recognition—shot up the general digital chart to No. 2 for the week.

KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” got here in at No. 3 this week, adopted by BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 4 and Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” at No. 5.

Monthly Obtain Chart

Kang Daniel topped the digital obtain chart for February together with his new single “PARANOIA,” which beforehand debuted at No. 1 on the weekly chart as nicely.

SECHSKIES’s “Don’t Look Again” entered the chart at No. 2, trailed by IU’s “Superstar” at No. 3, ONF’s “Stunning Stunning” at No. 4, and Kim Woo Seok’s “Sugar” at No. 5.

Weekly Obtain Chart

ONF’s newest title observe “Stunning Stunning” topped the weekly digital obtain chart for the second week in a row, whereas Kang Daniel’s “PARANOIA” and SHINee’s “Don’t Name Me” additionally maintained their respective positions at No. 2 and No. 3.

Courageous Ladies’ “Rollin’” shot all the best way as much as No. 4 on this week’s chart, and Spotlight’s Yang Yoseob and Apink’s Jung Eun Ji’s new duet “Love Day (2021)” made its debut at No. 5.

Monthly Streaming Chart

The highest 4 songs on the month-to-month streaming chart for February had been precisely the identical as the general digital chart: IU’s “Superstar” got here in at No. 1, KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” at No. 2, BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 3, and Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s “VVS” at No. 4. Lastly, Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” rounded out the highest 5 for the month.

Weekly Streaming Chart

IU’s “Superstar” held onto its spot at No. 1 on the streaming chart this week, with KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” equally defending its place at No. 2.

Courageous Ladies’ “Rollin’” rose to No. 3 for the week, adopted by BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 4 and Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” at No. 5.

Monthly Social Chart

BLACKPINK continued to high Gaon’s “Social Chart 2.0” for the tenth consecutive month, whereas BTS held onto their spot at No. 2. Im Younger Woong rose to No. 3 on this month’s chart, trailed by Younger Tak at No. 4 and Lee Chan Received at No. 5.

Weekly Social Chart

The highest 5 artists on this week’s social chart had been precisely the identical as final week: BLACKPINK remained No. 1, with BTS at No. 2, Im Younger Woong at No. 3, Lee Chan Received at No. 4, and Jang Min Ho at No. 5.

Congratulations to all the artists!

