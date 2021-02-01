IU Cast In Koreeda Hirokazu’s Upcoming Film Starring Song Kang Ho, Kang Dong Gained, And Bae Doona

IU has been solid in Koreeda Hirokazu’s upcoming movie “Dealer” (working title)!

On February 1, a supply linked to the movie confirmed, “It’s true that IU will probably be starring within the movie.”

It was introduced in August 2020 that the Japanese director Koreeda Hirokazu, who gained the Palme d’Or on the 2018 Cannes Film Pageant with “Shoplifters,” can be taking up his first-ever Korean movie. Song Kang Ho, Kang Dong Gained, and Bae Doona have been solid in main roles within the upcoming movie.

“Dealer” will inform a narrative revolving round child containers, that are arrange for people who find themselves now not capable of present for his or her infants to anonymously give them up. Director Koreeda Hirokazu revealed that he had begun plans for “Dealer” 5 years in the past and met with manufacturing workforce members in Korea to assemble the movie.

Zip Cinema, which produced the movies “#ALIVE,” “The Most Atypical Love,” “Default,” “Grasp,” and “The Clergymen,” will probably be answerable for manufacturing, and CJ ENM will probably be investing in and distributing the movie. Presently, the state of affairs is being written for “Dealer,” and the film will start filming this yr.

When you wait, watch IU in “Lodge Del Luna” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)