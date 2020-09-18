IU Celebrates 12th Debut Anniversary, Shares Update On New Album, Talks About Plans, And More

IU is celebrating her 12th debut anniversary!

On September 18, IU held a particular stay broadcast to mark 12 years since her official debut in 2008. She made her begin as a singer on this date along with her first music present efficiency of “Misplaced Baby.”

IU shared that her employees had put quite a lot of care into adorning the set for her broadcast since they have been calling it her 12th birthday. She additionally stated hiya to followers all over the world by greeting them in languages together with English and Chinese language.

“Quite a bit has occurred these days,” IU shared along with her followers, mentioning that she’d filmed on Tuesday for her anniversary mini live performance episode of the music present “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Skechbook.”

“Often once I do live shows, after I do my Seoul live performance I’ll lie in mattress for 3 days,” stated IU. “I actually can’t do something for 3 days.” She went on to say that her mother and father come to her residence to deal with her and make her meals throughout these occasions.

IU defined that she’d gone to the recording for “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” considering of it as a live performance, however she stated this was a mistake. “It wasn’t a live performance, it was a present,” she stated. “Because it’s a present, it needs to be filmed from a number of angles, and I hadn’t ready for that in any respect.” She talked about that there have been occasions when she’s carried out live shows for as much as six hours, however this was totally different.

“I assumed that it will be simple since there can be fewer songs than a live performance, nevertheless it was actually tough,” she stated. “I felt like I’d performed three live shows in a day.”

“I needed to rapidly change my make-up too,” IU commented. “It was like coaching that I’d by no means skilled since my debut. I was dropping my voice. Even once I do a protracted live performance, I don’t lose my voice, so I didn’t count on that may occur. However I began dropping my voice within the final hour of the recording. The ‘Sketchbook’ employees cheered me on loads and so did Yoo Hee Yeol, in addition to the IU group.”

“Once I bought again, I cried,” she stated. “Possibly I used to be feeling the feelings of autumn, possibly it was my bodily state and I used to be serious about the way it’s been 12 years since my debut. Once I went residence I bought messages from the employees. They stated, ‘You labored so arduous. That was the primary time I’ve seen you’ve gotten such a tough time. I noticed that you just’re additionally an bizarre 28-year-old.’ Once I noticed that, I felt feelings that I can’t describe. I lay right down to sleep however I cried.”

IU stated that it had been 100 occasions tougher as a result of there wasn’t an viewers. “Once I’m doing a live performance, even when I’m dropping my voice, I really feel excited so I’m energized. Even when my voice will get hoarse, then I can hold getting it again. Nevertheless, since there was no viewers, I used to be getting by means of it with simply my focus and psychological energy. I noticed it was very totally different than a live performance. After the tip, Yoo Hee Yeol additionally messaged me to say I’d labored very arduous.”

She stated, “It’s a present that ‘Sketchbook’ and the IU group spent over 10 hours of arduous work at KBS to create. Please stay up for watching it.”

When followers have been nervous and advised her to not work too arduous, IU assured them, “I’m figuring out. I’m doing cardio, yoga, and pilates. I additionally all the time do planking. I’m wholesome. I’ve additionally constructed up quite a lot of muscle mass.”

“Though I can’t do a fan assembly this 12 months, I believe these occasions are nonetheless significant too,” she stated. “Let’s retailer up all the emotions we now have about lacking one another, after which we’ll let all of them out on the day once we see one another in particular person. Let’s be so completely satisfied to see one another that the roof of the live performance venue may fly off.”

After that, IU and her followers had enjoyable doing a quiz about her historical past and extra. She then went on to speak about her upcoming music.

“Making an album is tough,” she stated. “It’s arduous, however because it’s the primary full album I’ve made shortly, there’s extra to consider. I believe there will probably be quite a lot of collaborations with new composers that I haven’t labored with earlier than. I haven’t bought all of the songs collectively but, however I’m on the stage the place I’m assembly and discussing with lots of people.”

“I’m additionally working arduous at writing songs,” she stated. “As you may know, I’ve powerful requirements for my songs so there are a lot of tracks that received’t make it on the album. Nevertheless, I’m writing as a lot as doable and likewise deleting as a lot as doable.”

“The idea will probably be fancy,” she stated, including that she’s serious about it being an album with a excessive funds.

IU was additionally requested about her character within the upcoming movie “Dream” (working title). She stated, “We’ve performed quite a lot of filming for the film. I’m undecided how far we’ve gotten.”

“Fortunately, I’ve acquired so many scripts that I can’t learn all of them,” IU stated. “I’m very fastidiously studying scripts, and I haven’t selected something but. I’ll select a challenge that I’m assured about and that I believe you’ll like.”

As she ended the present, IU stated, “I hope that I can do a fan assembly subsequent 12 months round this time. More so than that, an important factor is that we reunite in good well being after getting by means of this tough time.” She promised to remain wholesome and advised followers to remain wholesome too.

She advised her followers Uaena, “This can be a day for Uaena, who’ve been by my facet watching over me for 12 years. Congratulations and thanks a lot.”

IU’s mini live performance airs on “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” on September 18.

Watch “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)