IU Describes Her Approach To New Album “LILAC,” Names The Happiest Moments In Her Life, And More

As IU gears as much as launch her fifth full album “LILAC,” she shared some insights into her new music and extra with W Korea!

The artist teamed up with the journal for a shocking pictorial that seems within the April version. Throughout a dialog to associate with the photograph shoot, it was introduced as much as IU that she’d talked about a yr in the past in an interview that she was considering creating “huge” music and tales.

IU replied, “That concept is mirrored on this album. Will probably be ornate and numerous in some ways, together with the meanings of the messages and the breadth of the music’s sound. Not one of the songs on this album have been composed by me alone. Once I checked out it from the angle of a producer, I got here to the conclusion that there’s no want for there to be a self-composed tune by IU simply because it’s an IU album. I’ve primarily written calm songs that inform private tales up to now. I made a decision that that wasn’t the proper match for this album’s tone, so I didn’t hesitate to take away these.”

IU described that she aimed to make “an album that’s fulfilling to take heed to and in addition tells many tales, an album that’s enjoyable from starting to finish so there aren’t any songs which might be a chore to take heed to.” She mentioned, “I’m now additionally skilled sufficient that I can inform whether or not a tune can be one that folks will love straight away or whether or not it would take two or three listens for them to develop connected to it. Generally I’ve made albums the place though I do know what I do know, I’ve thought, ‘Nonetheless, I must put this tune on the album’ or ‘I’ve to incorporate this as a result of it’s a self-composed tune that exhibits who I’m.’ That wasn’t the case with this album.”

The interviewer steered that it appeared like “LILAC” leaned extra towards being like a blockbuster than an indie movie. “It’s true that it could be nearer to a business movie than an indie movie,” she replied. “There are occasions within the planning phases for live shows when extra so than anything, I need to placed on a present that’s completely entertaining. I created this album with an analogous mindset.”

IU additionally spoke about why her album is titled “LILAC,” describing how the idea is a greeting or farewell (The Korean phrase she makes use of, “insa” (인사), means each). IU expressed that she needs to say farewell to her 20s and in addition categorical her gratitude to all of the individuals who’ve watched that point of her life. “In the language of flowers, ‘lilac’ means ‘recollections of youth,’” continued IU. “I wished to incorporate a farewell with the message ‘I’m now going onward to my subsequent chapter’ whereas additionally greeting my upcoming 30s on the similar time.”

The songstress is well-known for her collection of tracks that seize her as she is at sure ages of her life, and she or he was requested how she’s feeling now at 29 (in Korean reckoning). IU replied, “To be trustworthy, it appears like, ‘My 20s nonetheless aren’t over but? How can there nonetheless be a yr left!’ Whereas I mirror on my 20s, a part of me needs to take it straightforward over the past moments of it, however I additionally suppose, ‘I’ve to dwell much more intensely than ever.’”

When requested to explain her 20s, IU mentioned, “I labored actually exhausting. There have been additionally good outcomes. I do know from expertise that working exhausting doesn’t essentially imply you obtain good outcomes, so I’ve been fortunate.”

IU additionally shared, “Since I’ve been producing since I used to be 23, it was inevitable that I’d have ‘my very own private type.’ I believed lots about whether or not I ought to use that acquainted private type for my story of greeting and farewell, or if I ought to use a completely new sound and vibe and due to this fact make the ‘starting and finish’ clear. That’s why it’s taken a very long time too, and I’ve completed a variety of revision. For a lot of the songs, I labored with folks I used to be working with for the primary time, relatively than the those who I often collaborate with. I believe that no matter whether or not it occurred slowly or rapidly, we wanted time to get in tune with one another.”

The interviewer talked about that extra so than earlier than, it looks as if IU can be attempting to satisfy the requirements of others with this album. They requested IU if she has imagined the album going over nicely with folks and in addition it not going over nicely.

“I believe I’ve imagined that each single day since I debuted,” IU mentioned with fun. “However the pleasure that I really feel once I get one thing I would like isn’t as nice as anticipated. Staying in a contented second doesn’t imply you change into happier. I’ve finally come to consider it like this: ‘That isn’t one thing that I did solely on my own. There’s nothing to congratulate myself over to that extent.’ I favor to be by myself when my album comes out. I have a look at the early reactions simply as soon as after which I attempt not to have a look at my telephone after that. I’ve labored exhausting to attempt to transfer on to the following factor as soon as I put one thing out into the world.”

IU was requested to explain how she hopes to be in her last moments of being 29. “I’ve had a romantic concept about being ’30’ since I used to be younger,” mentioned IU. “Since being 20 was developing so quickly, I believed that it wouldn’t be like I’d evolve like a Pokémon, and since being ’30’ was a bit far off, I had a imprecise concept that I’d change into actually cool.” She continued with fun, “I hope I can go ‘Ahh!’ like if you end an examination interval. I can rely on one hand what number of occasions I’ve been blissful sufficient to yell like that. I may rely them proper now. Possibly three?”

“The first time was after I completed my midterm exams in center faculty,” she defined. “I’d studied actually exhausting up till that time. I completed all my exams and the provisional marking was completed too and on the best way residence I believed, ‘Ahh! I can go to Lotte World [an amusement park] now!’ I felt like I knew what freedom felt like and I keep in mind feeling like I used to be going wild.”

“The second time was when g.o.d appeared at my live performance as friends,” she continued. “They’re those who made me a passionate fan of somebody for the primary time in my life. Lastly, the third time was once I completed engaged on the lyrics for this album. I flung my telephone on to the couch and yelled. ‘I’ve completed it!’” She added, “When my 20s come to an finish, I need to really feel that sense of freedom.”

Lastly, IU was requested if she’s ever considered herself as somebody who’s “fairly cool.”

“To be trustworthy… whereas I used to be engaged on this album, I did suppose that I used to be a bit cool,” she mentioned. “Ah, I don’t often say this sort of factor about myself. I additionally don’t often have a purpose to really feel like I’m cool. I’m wondering if that is one thing that’s modified as I grow old. There was lots that wanted to be completed in the course of the manufacturing of this album. I needed to get on the identical wavelength because the folks I used to be working with for the primary time, and in addition all of the songs are of a unique style. Regardless that the genres are all completely different, perhaps I may say that there’s a generational sound that runs by way of the album—there’s a key phrase. As a substitute of me explaining it, it’s one thing that listeners will have the ability to really feel.

“It’s a giant challenge, so I felt overwhelmed. I believed I wouldn’t have the ability to get it completed. However I received that feeling once I finally accomplished one thing that I used to be happy with. I believed, ‘I’m fairly superior.’”

IU’s album “LILAC,” that includes the title monitor of the identical title, comes out on March 25 at 6 p.m. KST. Take a look at her teasers right here!

