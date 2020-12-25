IU Donates 100 Million Won To Help Low-Income Students In Time For Christmas

IU has celebrated Christmas by making a beneficiant donation to a significant trigger!

On December 24, the Inexperienced Umbrella Youngsters’s Basis (also referred to as ChildFund Korea) revealed that IU had donated 100 million received (roughly $91,000) to assist younger college students in want earlier that day.

“IU made a donation of 100 received this morning,” confirmed a spokesperson for the muse. “Her donation will go in the direction of the dwelling bills of low-income college students who’re being raised by their grandparents and their education bills as they put together to go to varsity.”

IU has typically made beneficiant donations and proven assist for a lot of charitable causes over the course of her profession. Simply previously 5 months alone, IU has donated 100 million received to assist victims of heavy rainfall and flooding, roughly 100 million value of cooling vests for frontline well being care staff, 50 million received (roughly $45,000) to assist present listening to aids to these in want, and 50 million received to assist single moms.

Watch IU in her most up-to-date drama “Resort Del Luna” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)