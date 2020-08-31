IU Donates Cooling Vests To Help Frontline Healthcare Workers Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic

IU has made a beneficiant donation to assist present gear for healthcare staff because the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Korea has been experiencing a resurgence in COVID-19 circumstances this month, and IU has made a donation to assist nurses on the frontline. In accordance with the Korean Nurses Affiliation, IU donated roughly 4,600 cooling vests, valued at round 100 million received (roughly $84,410) via the Group Chest of Korea.

The Korean Nurses Affiliation said that the cooling vests donated by IU will likely be despatched to varied testing stations and medical services across the nation to assist nurses who’re getting overheated within the protecting gear they put on whereas gathering take a look at samples and caring for COVID-19 sufferers. The group has been sending mandatory objects to government-designated hospitals and testing facilities since June to assist fight the pandemic.

This isn’t the primary time IU has donated to assist assist healthcare staff within the battle in opposition to COVID-19. She beforehand donated 200 million received (roughly $168,820) in February.

