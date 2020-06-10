General News

IU, Ladies’ Generation’s YoonA, Lee Je Hoon, And More Selected As Honorary Judges For Mise-En-Scène Short Film Festival

June 10, 2020
IU, Ladies’ Generation’s YoonA, Lee Je Hoon, Oh Jung Se, and Lee Jung Eun have been chosen as honorary judges for the 19th Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival, which can be held on-line this yr in gentle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival has fostered curiosity in brief movies through the years in addition to been a platform for discovery of recent skills in Korean movie. This yr, the 5 honorary judges will every be reviewing movies from one of many following genres: social affect (IU), melodrama (Oh Jung Se), comedy (YoonA), horror/fantasy (Lee Jung Eun), and motion/thriller (Lee Je Hoon).

The 19th Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival can be holding its opening ceremony on June 24 and can run till July 1. All packages from the competition can be aired on Mise-en-scene Short Film Festival’s Naver TV channel.

