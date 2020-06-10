IU, Ladies’ Generation’s YoonA, Lee Je Hoon, And More Selected As Honorary Judges For Mise-En-Scène Short Film Festival

IU, Ladies’ Generation’s YoonA, Lee Je Hoon, Oh Jung Se, and Lee Jung Eun have been chosen as honorary judges for the 19th Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival, which can be held on-line this yr in gentle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival has fostered curiosity in brief movies through the years in addition to been a platform for discovery of recent skills in Korean movie. This yr, the 5 honorary judges will every be reviewing movies from one of many following genres: social affect (IU), melodrama (Oh Jung Se), comedy (YoonA), horror/fantasy (Lee Jung Eun), and motion/thriller (Lee Je Hoon).

The 19th Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival can be holding its opening ceremony on June 24 and can run till July 1. All packages from the competition can be aired on Mise-en-scene Short Film Festival’s Naver TV channel.

