IU, Lee Dong Wook, Rain, And More Chosen As GQ Korea’s Men Of The Year

GQ Korea has named their Men of the Year for 2020!

The males’s style journal introduced that this 12 months’s chosen stars are Lee Dong Wook, Rain, IU, Henry, and Crush, who all grace the duvet of GQ Korea’s December situation.

GQ’s Men of the Year are influential figures who’ve been taking over difficult and inventive ventures. An annual record of stars will also be discovered in editions from the UK, United States, Germany, and extra.

Lee Dong Wook, who has taken on a powerful position this 12 months within the drama “Story of the 9-Tailed,” is chosen by GQ for a 3rd consecutive 12 months.

GQ describes Rain as somebody who has an plain presence within the fields of each selection exhibits and music. In the meantime, IU was chosen for her artistry and honest method to music throughout her 12 years as a singer.

Henry was acknowledged for his inspiring performances on the JTBC present “Start Once more” in addition to his authentic YouTube content material. Final however not least is Crush, who has stood out in 2020 as an revolutionary musician with the discharge of his mini album that includes feminine artists on all his tracks.

The full pictorials and interviews with this 12 months’s stars could be discovered within the December situation of GQ Korea.

