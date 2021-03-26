IU Makes Generous Donations To Commemorate Release Of Her New Album “LILAC”

IU has celebrated the discharge of her newest album by making beneficiant donations to 2 significant causes!

On March 25, IU’s company EDAM Leisure revealed that the star had donated a complete of 100 million gained (roughly $88,000) to 2 non-profit organizations beneath the identify IUAENA, a mix of IU and UAENA [her official fan club].

IU donated 50 million gained (roughly $44,000) to Linker, a company that helps single-parent households, and 50 million gained to Snail of Love, a company that gives cochlear implants and listening to aids to these in want.

IU’s company additionally launched the next assertion:

The chilly winter has handed, and heat spring is on its option to us. Right now, on March 25, the day of the discharge of IU’s fifth studio album, we wish to share the heat of spring with UAENA, who’ve patiently waited for the album’s launch. To the folks receiving [IU’s] expression of her emotions, and to our beloved UAENA as nicely, we hope that the nice and cozy spring finds its option to all your hearts! To UAENA, who all the time stay steadfastly by [IU’s] aspect, thanks, and we love you.

