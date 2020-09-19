IU Makes Meaningful Donation For Her 12th Debut Anniversary

IU made a significant donation in celebration of her 12th debut anniversary!

On September 18, her company EDAM Leisure took to their Instagram to share that IU donated to 2 organizations below the identify IUAENA, which is a mixture of IU and UAENA (her official fan membership identify). She donated 50 million received (roughly $43,000) to Snail of Love and one other 50 million received to the Korean Unwed Moms’ Households Affiliation.

By way of her company’s Instagram account, IU mentioned, “Identical to how violets are extra stunning after they bloom collectively, it’s higher to shine collectively than alone. IU and UAENA shine probably the most when we’re collectively. With our fragile however silently glowing hearts, I made a heat donation in our identify to worthy causes. Thanks, and I like you, UAENA.”

Congratulations to IU on her 12th debut anniversary!

