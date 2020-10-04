IU Opens Up About Regret And Needing Time Off To Heal

IU has shared her private philosophy on remorse and the method of therapeutic!

On October 3, KBS aired a Chuseok particular entitled “Tree, Tree” (literal translation), a “therapeutic documentary” that adopted IU as she explored a nature protect on the island of Jeju.

As she wandered the protect, IU repeatedly expressed her awe at the great thing about nature. Whereas taking in a pond referred to as “the house of fireflies,” the singer spoke about her love of fireflies and the way they impressed the lyrics to one in all her most well-known songs, her hit ballad “By way of the Night time.”

“I first noticed fireflies in a forest whereas filming a historic drama,” recalled IU. “I noticed one thing twinkling, so I walked over, and it was fireflies. They have been so stunning. I favored the fireflies a lot that I even put fireflies within the lyrics of my track ‘By way of the Night time.’”

IU additionally opened up concerning the significance of therapeutic and generally needing to take a break from all of it.

“I believe that as a way to heal correctly, you need to definitively cease every little thing,” mentioned the singer. “I really feel you must take a break and relaxation as a way to heal in any respect.”

“Irrespective of how wholesome you eat,” she continued, “in the event you don’t cease to look again and care for your self, you may’t get higher. To me, therapeutic is stopping to relaxation.”

In a while within the documentary, IU spoke about how she makes necessary life choices when she finds herself at a crossroads. The singer revealed that even when a alternative seems to be the fallacious one, she nonetheless sticks to her intestine intuition and goes with what she feels is correct.

“Even when it goes towards the percentages,” she remarked, “I usually go together with my intestine and determine to tackle a problem after I make life decisions.”

IU additionally shared that she doesn’t imagine in getting caught up in remorse. “To be trustworthy, I’ve by no means actually regretted a previous choice,” she mentioned. “I’m the sort who thinks, ‘That is it,’ and strikes ahead on that path with none lingering regrets.”

She added, “I’m the sort to stay to the trail I’ve chosen. I don’t remorse the issues that I’ve misplaced or missed out on in life.”

