IU, Park Seo Joon, And Lee Hyun Woo Send Support To Kim Soo Hyun On Set Of “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

Kim Soo Hyun received an enormous increase of assist from the stars of the movie “Dream”!

On June 24, tvN shared images on Instagram of meals and occasional vans despatched by actors Park Seo Joon, IU, and Lee Hyun Woo to the set of the brand new drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.”

The vans embrace banners with images of Kim Soo Hyun, in addition to drawings of the faces of the three actors. A message on the espresso truck reads, “To all of the solid and crew, please take pleasure in this and sustain the nice work.”

The meals truck firm additionally shared a video exhibiting the scrumptious meals that the “Dream” solid had given as a present to the “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” group.

Kim Soo Hyun and IU have labored collectively in each “Dream Excessive” and “Producer,” and Kim Soo Hyun even made a particular cameo look within the finale of her latest tvN drama “Lodge Del Luna.” Kim Soo Hyun and Lee Hyun Woo acted collectively within the movie “Secretly, Drastically,” and Kim Soo Hyun and Park Seo Joon are additionally mates.

IU, Park Seo Joon, and Lee Hyun Woo are at present filming the film “Dream,” which is a couple of group of inexperienced folks making an attempt out for the Homeless World Cup, an annual worldwide soccer occasion. In Could, Kim Soo Hyun despatched a espresso truck to the set of “Dream” to cheer on his mates and all of the solid and crew.

Kim Soo Hyun stars alongside Seo Ye Ji in “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” which premiered on June 20.

