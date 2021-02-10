IU Scores 4th Win For “Movie star” On “Present Champion”

General News

February 10, 2021
IU’s chart-topper “Movie star” grabs one other music present win!

On February 10, the songs up for first place on “Present Champion” have been CIX’s “Cinema,” Golden Baby’s “Burn It,” Dreamcatcher’s “Odd Eye,” IU’s “Movie star,” and HyunA’s “I’m Not Cool.” IU took the win!

This week’s episode of “Present Champion” was a spotlight particular for Lunar New 12 months with out new performances.

Congratulations to IU!

