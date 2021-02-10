IU Scores 4th Win For “Movie star” On “Present Champion”

IU’s chart-topper “Movie star” grabs one other music present win!

On February 10, the songs up for first place on “Present Champion” have been CIX’s “Cinema,” Golden Baby’s “Burn It,” Dreamcatcher’s “Odd Eye,” IU’s “Movie star,” and HyunA’s “I’m Not Cool.” IU took the win!

This week’s episode of “Present Champion” was a spotlight particular for Lunar New 12 months with out new performances.

2월 10일 쇼챔피언 ‘챔피언송’은? ‘아이유’의 입니다! 글로벌 팬 향해 특별한 위로 전한 음원퀸 ‘아이유’의 챔피언송 수상을 진심으로 축하드립니다? pic.twitter.com/u2nXB0bV7X — SHOWCHAMPION (@showchampion1) February 10, 2021

Congratulations to IU!

