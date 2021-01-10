IU Shares Comeback Plans In Grand Prize Speech At 35th Golden Disc Awards

IU took dwelling the Digital Daesang at Day 1 of the 35th Golden Disc Awards!

The 35th Golden Disc Awards kicked off with their Digital Track Division on January 9. On this night, IU received the Grand Prize generally known as the Digital Daesang, or the Digital Track of the 12 months. She additionally received a Digital Bonsang on the occasion.

In her speech, IU stated, “On high of the Bonsang, it’s an honor to be receiving a Grand Prize on the Golden Disc Awards for the primary time in three years. Thanks to the listeners who repeatedly confirmed their love for the tune ‘Blueming’ for over a yr. Thanks to the composers of the tune. Thanks to my household at EDAM Leisure. Thanks to the band group and dance group who helped me placed on a fantastic efficiency right now. For my ‘Love Poem’ efficiency, I confirmed messages that artists wished to ship their followers by their music, so thanks to these artists for taking part.”

She continued, “Thanks to these artists who stored making wonderful music with the idea that despite the fact that we’re in tough instances, we want music, in addition to to the live performance workers who’re going by a extremely exhausting time proper now.”

In her speech, IU additionally shared plans for her upcoming comeback. “I’m planning to launch a brand new album,” she stated. “I feel will probably be a full album. I hope to launch no less than one tune in January that may convey honest consolation to those that are drained and struggling proper now. I feel I can launch a tune that’s refreshing and provides individuals energy. In order to turn into a singer that UAENA will be pleased with, I cannot waste a single second in carelessness.”

