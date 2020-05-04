IU Shares Her Love For Oh My Girl’s New B-Side Track “Dolphin”

IU not too long ago confirmed some like to the woman group Oh My Lady!

Oh My Lady made a comeback on April 27 with the mini album “NONSTOP” and the title monitor of the identical identify.The EP additionally consists of the songs “Dolphin,” “Flower Tea,” “NEON,” and “Krystal.” “Nonstop” topped realtime charts after its launch and have become the group’s first No. 1 on Melon’s realtime chart.

On Might 3, IU shared a screenshot of Oh My Girl’s b-side monitor “Dolphin” and wrote, “I actually prefer it.”

In the meantime, IU is gearing up for her comeback with a digital single that was produced by and options BTS’ Suga.

What’s your favourite monitor on Oh My Girl’s new EP?

