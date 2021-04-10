IU Shares How She Felt When She First Rose To Fame

IU not too long ago appeared as a visitor on the April 9 episode of JTBC’s “Well-known Singer.”

“Well-known Singer” is a brand new spin-off present from “Sing Once more,” that includes the Prime 3 contestants Lee Seung Yoon, Jeong Hong Il, and Lee Moo Jin, in addition to MCs Lee Soo Geun and Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun. The present’s idea is that the solid meets with legendary Korean singers to speak about music and carry out covers and collaborations.

On the April 9 episode, IU shared that her mother and father are enormous followers of “Sing Once more.” “My mother and my dad had completely different favorites,” she mentioned. “My mother was for Lee Moo Jin all the way in which, whereas my dad was a fan of Lee Seung Yoon. Their shared favourite was Jeong Hong Il. After combating about who could be in first place, they reunited via Jeong Hong Il’s ‘We Are the World.’”

IU additionally spoke truthfully about her personal rise to fame. “Throughout my first sudden rise in recognition, I felt extra scared than completely satisfied,” she mentioned. “The most complicated factor was that I had been on a TV present a couple of month or two earlier than. I stood within the nook and couldn’t say something and the digital camera didn’t even seize me. However a month or two later, I went on the identical present and I used to be positioned within the middle and requested a variety of questions and I didn’t know the way I ought to act.”

She went on, “At first, I thought that this was as a result of luck and timing slightly than one thing I’d modified myself, so I wasn’t afraid of dropping it. I assumed to myself that it wouldn’t be a loss as a result of I’d simply be returning to the place I initially was. I had no concept that I might turn into that well-known. I had not even wished that stage of fame. It’s not a street that I might resolve to stroll, nevertheless it wasn’t a street that I might cease as soon as it had began both.”

In regards to the benefits and downsides of fame, she mentioned, “I like that lots of people take heed to my music. Up to now, I’d go up on stage, and I’d hear feedback like, ‘Who’s that?’ It felt like nobody was listening to my music, which is embarrassing for each the singer and the viewers.”

Amongst different songs, IU sang a duet with Lee Moo Jin of her new track “LILAC”:

Supply (1)