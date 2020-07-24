IU Shares Why She Loves Writing Lyrics, What She Would Change About Her Early Twenties, And More

On the July 23 broadcast of radio present “Kim Eana’s Starry Evening,” IU appeared as a visitor!

The singer and lyricist confirmed off their shut friendship as IU referred to Kim Eana as “auntie” and Kim Eana commented on how a lot IU has matured.

IU spoke concerning the film she’s at present filming known as “Dream,” sharing, “It’s my first-ever business movie so it’s actually chaotic but additionally very constant. Today, I’m attempting to include sleeping and waking up early into my schedule. I’m residing a really constant life that I’m pretending I can’t resist. There are occasions after I can sleep properly and instances after I can not, however I’m residing a really scheduled life.”

Relating to essentially the most thrilling facet of her life proper now, IU touched on the enjoyable of writing lyrics and her participation in Brown Eyed Women’ JeA‘s newest observe. IU commented, “I labored on this track early this yr. After I was engaged on it then, you mentioned one thing to me. You listened to my considerations as a rookie lyricist who’s engaged on songs that aren’t my very own.”

IU continued, “If you’re writing lyrics, you’ve got a whole lot of choices. You may change into another person and write freely. There are a whole lot of tough points to it, but it surely additionally relieves stress. Out of all of the work I do, writing lyrics is essentially the most pleasing.”

She additionally shared her disappointment at being unable to carry her annual live performance this yr as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. IU defined, “I do a live performance yearly and that is the primary time that we aren’t holding one. It was weighing on my thoughts as a result of it felt like I used to be giving my followers false hope. Although I’m not having a live performance, I’m not simply going to mess around. I’m going to do no matter I can, so please sit up for it.”

Later throughout the broadcast, IU gave recommendation to numerous listeners. One listener shared that these round them get upset that they don’t speak about themselves sufficient, to which IU responded, “I’m like that too. I’ve tried however there’s a sure restrict to a picture that isn’t actually me. Nevertheless, the buddies who perceive you keep by your facet.”

After listening to the tales of many younger listeners, IU then shared what she would do if she may return to her 21-year-old self. She revealed, “I might wish to attempt exercising correctly and recurrently. It’s onerous to take action in case you attempt later. I’m diligently doing private coaching and aerobics now but it surely’s onerous.”

Watch IU in “Lodge Del Luna” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)