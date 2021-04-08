IU Snags 3rd Win For “LILAC” On “Present Champion”; Performances By WJSN, Kim Sejeong, And More

IU has gained her third music present trophy for “LILAC“!

On the April 7 episode of “Present Champion,” the candidates for first place have been BLACKPINK‘s Rosé’s “On The Floor,” EXO‘s Baekhyun‘s “Bambi,” “IU’s “LILAC,” WJSN‘s “UNNATURAL,” and Im Younger Woong’s “My Starry Love.”

The trophy finally went to IU! Watch the clip of the singer accepting her win under:

Different performers on in the present day’s present included WJSN, Kim Sejeong, PENTAGON, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), DKB, T1419, 3YE, GHOST9, PURPLE KISS, DRIPPIN, MIRAE, Ciipher, D-CRUNCH, Yukika, CHECKMATE, Ahn Ye Eun, and Park Goon.

Take a look at their performances under!

WJSN – “Final Dance” and “UNNATURAL”

Kim Sejeong – “Warning” (that includes lIlBOI)

PENTAGON – “DO OR NOT”

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “FEEL LIKE”

DKB – “All In”

T1419 – “EXIT”

3YE – “STALKER”

GHOST9 – “SEOUL”

PURPLE KISS – “Ponzona”

MIRAE – “KILLA”

DRIPPIN – “Younger Blood”

Ciipher – “I Like You”

D-CRUNCH – “My Identify”

Yukika – “Insomnia”

CHECKMATE – “YOU”

Ahn Ye Eun – “Crusing”

Park Goon – “One Shot”

Congratulations to IU!