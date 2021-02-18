IU Stuns In 1st Teaser Photo For 5th Full Album

IU is on the best way, and she or he’s shared a sneak peek on the idea for her subsequent album!

On February 18 at midnight KST, the artist unveiled a stunning teaser picture that’s getting followers much more excited for her new launch. It was shared together with the textual content “IU 5th Album Teaser ‘BYLAC.’”

IU not too long ago launched her track “Movie star” on January 27, and the monitor has swept the charts, attaining good all-kills and 5 music present wins to date.

Keep tuned for extra particulars on IU’s return!

