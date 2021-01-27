IU Sweeps Major Realtime Charts With “Celeb”

IU’s new pre-release tune rapidly rose to the highest of Korea’s main realtime charts!

The songstress launched her new observe “Celeb” at 6 p.m. KST on January 27. By 9 p.m. KST, the tune had reached No. 1 on the realtime charts of Bugs, Genie, and FLO and grabbed the highest spot on Melon’s 24Hits chart.

It’s a very spectacular feat for the tune to have hit the highest of Melon’s 24Hits chart in solely three hours, because the rating is calculated primarily based on accrued streaming (40 p.c) and downloads (60 p.c) from the previous 24 hours.

Congratulations to IU!

Watch IU within the drama “Resort Del Luna” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)