Congratulations to IU for successful first place with “eight” (that includes and produced by BTS’ Suga) on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was Oh My Lady’s “Nonstop,” and third place went to Ladies’ Era member Taeyeon’s “Joyful.”

This week’s performers embody FANATICS, Natty, H&D, CRAVITY, BVNDIT, BOL4, B.A.P’s Jongup, GWSN, ASTRO, Oh My Lady, NCT Dream, APRIL, NU’EST, and extra.

Watch the total episode under!

Watch Now