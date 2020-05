Congratulations to IU for successful first place with “eight” (that includes and produced by BTS’ Suga) on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was NU’EST’s “I’m in Hassle,” and third place went to BOL4’s “Leo” (that includes EXO’s Baekhyun).

This week’s performers embrace REDSQUARE, SECRET NUMBER, H&D, Natty, CRAVITY, BVNDIT, OnlyOneOf, GWSN, TXT, Lovelyz’s Sujeong, VIXX’s Ken, Yubin, NCT 127, and NU’EST.