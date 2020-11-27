IU Talks About Dealing With Insomnia, Her Upcoming Album, Self-Love, And More

IU, who was lately chosen as GQ Korea’s Girl of the 12 months, talked about her private habits, her musical profession, and extra in a pictorial for the boys’s vogue journal.

Within the interview, the reporter introduced up the twelfth anniversary live performance that IU had held via “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook.” Specifically, the reporter talked about how she had mentioned that her tune “Knees” was written concerning the emotions of turning into an grownup who wasn’t capable of sleep at night time.

IU mentioned, “Evidently the explanation that I toss and switch at night time is as a result of I’m on guard in opposition to one thing. That’s the simplified clarification for the mechanism behind insomnia that the hospital gave to me. That I can’t sleep as a result of I’m on my guard.”

She continued, “I sleep effectively about one night time out of three. Yesterday, I slept effectively. It appears to worsen when the seasons change. After a very good summer season, my insomnia will worsen because it turns to autumn. Even when I train lots and spend time within the daylight, I can’t at all times sleep effectively each night time.”

IU shared that she had suffered from insomnia since she was 20 years previous. “If I give it some thought in easy phrases,” she mentioned, “I feel that I abruptly grew to become actually busy and my sleep patterns bought tousled. It was some extent in my life the place I needed to be continuously on standby, able to work as quickly as I awakened. Should you fall right into a deep sleep, it’s more durable to get up. So I feel my physique naturally grew to become on guard in opposition to deep sleeping. These days, I dwell in line with a steadier routine if I’m not selling an album. I attempt to get up round 9 or 10 a.m. Previously, I’d get up round 2 p.m. I attempt to do stuff through the day and sleep round midnight.”

The reporter additionally introduced up IU’s songwriting file, which at the moment stands at 54 songs. IU mentioned, “The primary songs that I consider are those which I’m proudest of. I just like the lyrics to ‘Knees,’ ‘Coronary heart,’ and ‘BBIBBI’ lots. There’s additionally a tune known as ‘Full Cease.’ Son Sung Je gave me the monitor and I wrote the lyrics, however I actually like that tune. It’s very calm and doesn’t have a transparent climax, so it’s not a tune that may robotically develop into successful, however I hope that someday it’s going to get rediscovered and get its second within the mild.”

IU additionally talked about her “true self.” She mentioned, “I’ve loads of love in my coronary heart. Hahaha. I’ve a lot love, not simply in romantic relationships, but in addition self-love. As I reached my late twenties, I began to distinguish between self-love and shallowness. Previously, I’d get these issues confused. I might surprise why I nonetheless felt so missing once I knew that I beloved and cherished myself. I assumed lots about it, nevertheless it appears self-love and shallowness are completely different. I’ve loads of self-love, however I feel that I’m missing. However no matter whether or not I’m missing or not, I like myself.”

IU additionally talked briefly about preparations for a brand new album. She teased, “I’m planning to launch it subsequent 12 months. The idea has already been determined: greeting/farewell [the word insa means both in Korean]. As a result of it’s the final album of my twenties.”

She added, “I debuted once I was 18, so individuals have seen me since my mid-teens, however my complete twenties have been spent within the highlight. I wished to share a phrase of greeting/farewell to those that have been watching over me. Not in a sorrowful approach, however in a brilliant approach.”

