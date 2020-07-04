IU Thanks Oh My Girl For Their Surprise Gift To Set Of Upcoming Film “Dream”

Oh My Girl despatched IU a meals truck to help her on the set of her upcoming movie “Dream.”

July 4, IU shared images of the meals truck in addition to her having fun with the meals, and mentioned, “Thanks to the shock from the Oh My Girl members, I’m unsleeping, and breakfast is taken care of!! Thanks.”

On the banners by the truck, Oh My Girl wrote, “Oh My Girl is rooting for IU, who’s shining the brightest on this second,” and “Good luck to the entire forged, producers, employees, and IU, whom we love!”

Lately, IU coated Oh My Girl’s “Dolphin” in her newest video for her YouTube collection with EDAM Leisure, referred to as “IU’s Homebody Sign.” Watch the cowl right here.